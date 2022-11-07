Sensus Healthcare Inc. (SRTS) posted a -54.68% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Sensus Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: SRTS) kicked off on November 04, 2022, at the price of $8.09, down -51.23% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.47 and dropped to $6.31 before settling in for the closing price of $13.00. Over the past 52 weeks, SRTS has traded in a range of $4.00-$15.25.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 12.80% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 160.00%. With a float of $12.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $16.50 million.

The firm has a total of 37 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +62.82, operating margin of +15.24, and the pretax margin is +15.23.

Sensus Healthcare Inc. (SRTS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Sensus Healthcare Inc. is 10.10%, while institutional ownership is 32.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 13, was worth 70,628. In this transaction PRESIDENT AND GENERAL COUNSEL of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $14.13, taking the stock ownership to the 49,519 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 07, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 15,794 for $12.58, making the entire transaction worth $198,643. This insider now owns 1,130,293 shares in total.

Sensus Healthcare Inc. (SRTS) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.33) by $0.64. This company achieved a net margin of +15.23 while generating a return on equity of 17.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 160.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sensus Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: SRTS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Sensus Healthcare Inc.’s (SRTS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.52. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 23.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.51, a number that is poised to hit 0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.95 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sensus Healthcare Inc. (SRTS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Sensus Healthcare Inc., SRTS], we can find that recorded value of 1.21 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.33 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.41.

During the past 100 days, Sensus Healthcare Inc.’s (SRTS) raw stochastic average was set at 0.34%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 300.55% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 144.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.29. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.77. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.20. The third major resistance level sits at $9.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.88. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.45.

Sensus Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: SRTS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 103.41 million has total of 16,556K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 27,040 K in contrast with the sum of 4,120 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 12,080 K and last quarter income was 3,520 K.