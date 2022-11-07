Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) volume exceeds 6.85 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) on November 04, 2022, started off the session at the price of $9.03, soaring 14.42% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.68 and dropped to $9.01 before settling in for the closing price of $8.39. Within the past 52 weeks, SBSW’s price has moved between $8.00 and $20.64.

A company in the Basic Materials sector has jumped its sales by 40.70% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 7.00%. With a float of $172.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $705.48 million.

In an organization with 84981 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) Trading Performance Indicators

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.82. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.55, a number that is poised to hit 0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.17 million. That was better than the volume of 3.9 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.52.

During the past 100 days, Sibanye Stillwater Limited’s (SBSW) raw stochastic average was set at 51.61%, which indicates a significant decrease from 75.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.62% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 57.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.27, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.39. However, in the short run, Sibanye Stillwater Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.85. Second resistance stands at $10.10. The third major resistance level sits at $10.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.76. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.51.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 6.81 billion based on 707,560K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 11,658 M and income totals 2,238 M.