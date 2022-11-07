Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) average volume reaches $15.10M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on November 04, 2022, with Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) stock priced at $6.14, up 1.15% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.19 and dropped to $6.075 before settling in for the closing price of $6.09. SIRI’s price has ranged from $5.69 to $6.85 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 11.60%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 916.90%. With a float of $663.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.89 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 5590 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.09, operating margin of +23.40, and the pretax margin is +17.55.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Broadcasting Industry. The insider ownership of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 11.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 04, was worth 2,755,850. In this transaction EVP, General Counsel & Sec. of this company sold 408,274 shares at a rate of $6.75, taking the stock ownership to the 791,342 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 29, when Company’s Senior VP & Controller sold 40,793 for $6.51, making the entire transaction worth $265,562. This insider now owns 1,111,973 shares in total.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.07 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +15.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 916.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.09% during the next five years compared to 16.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.68. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 139.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.31, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI)

Looking closely at Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI), its last 5-days average volume was 20.75 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 18.24 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s (SIRI) raw stochastic average was set at 40.52%, which indicates a significant increase from 40.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.80% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 20.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.24. However, in the short run, Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.21. Second resistance stands at $6.26. The third major resistance level sits at $6.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.03. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.98.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 23.91 billion, the company has a total of 3,889,537K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 8,696 M while annual income is 1,314 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,253 M while its latest quarter income was 292,000 K.