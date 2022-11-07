Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) 20 Days SMA touches -2.11%: The odds favor the bear

On November 04, 2022, Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) opened at $1.02, lower -3.51% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.04 and dropped to $0.916 before settling in for the closing price of $1.01. Price fluctuations for SKLZ have ranged from $0.83 to $13.13 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 4.50% at the time writing. With a float of $280.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $408.16 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 650 employees.

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Skillz Inc. is 5.90%, while institutional ownership is 48.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 28, was worth 11,310. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 10,620 shares at a rate of $1.06, taking the stock ownership to the 29,290 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 14, when Company’s Director bought 100,000 for $2.27, making the entire transaction worth $227,000. This insider now owns 291,423 shares in total.

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.18) by -$0.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 4.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Skillz Inc. (SKLZ). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 8.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.64, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Skillz Inc. (SKLZ)

Looking closely at Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ), its last 5-days average volume was 12.42 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 10.93 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Skillz Inc.’s (SKLZ) raw stochastic average was set at 10.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 34.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 128.38% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 98.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1069, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.0440. However, in the short run, Skillz Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.0377. Second resistance stands at $1.1008. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1617. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9137, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8528. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.7897.

Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) Key Stats

There are currently 419,173K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 412.45 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 384,090 K according to its annual income of -181,380 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 73,340 K and its income totaled -60,610 K.