SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) volume exceeds 0.64 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

November 04, 2022, SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR) trading session started at the price of $2.51, that was -11.43% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.51 and dropped to $2.13 before settling in for the closing price of $2.45. A 52-week range for SOBR has been $0.80 – $15.00.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 84.50%. With a float of $9.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $12.90 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 9 employees.

SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward SOBR Safe Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of SOBR Safe Inc. is 3.10%, while institutional ownership is 2.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 29, was worth 11,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $1.10, taking the stock ownership to the 334,503 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 26, when Company’s Director bought 767 for $1.12, making the entire transaction worth $859. This insider now owns 324,503 shares in total.

SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a return on equity of -591.07.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 84.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9866.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.29

Technical Analysis of SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR)

Looking closely at SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR), its last 5-days average volume was 0.76 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.76 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.67.

During the past 100 days, SOBR Safe Inc.’s (SOBR) raw stochastic average was set at 39.48%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 169.10% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 271.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.99. However, in the short run, SOBR Safe Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.41. Second resistance stands at $2.65. The third major resistance level sits at $2.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.89. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.65.

SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR) Key Stats

There are 10,974K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 29.60 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -7,870 K. Its latest quarter income was 2 K while its last quarter net income were -188 K.