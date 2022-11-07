Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) volume exceeds 2.05 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) kicked off on November 04, 2022, at the price of $73.23, down -0.93% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $73.49 and dropped to $69.285 before settling in for the closing price of $71.72. Over the past 52 weeks, SPOT has traded in a range of $71.45-$299.08.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 26.80%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 94.30%. With a float of $140.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $193.08 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 6617 employees.

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of Spotify Technology S.A. is 27.24%, while institutional ownership is 58.00%.

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.87 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.65) by -$0.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 94.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Spotify Technology S.A.’s (SPOT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.24. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 70.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.03, a number that is poised to hit -1.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.89 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT)

Looking closely at Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT), its last 5-days average volume was 2.7 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 2.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.97.

During the past 100 days, Spotify Technology S.A.’s (SPOT) raw stochastic average was set at 3.10%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 74.31% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 58.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $92.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $118.13. However, in the short run, Spotify Technology S.A.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $73.26. Second resistance stands at $75.48. The third major resistance level sits at $77.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $69.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $67.07. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $64.86.

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 13.79 billion has total of 192,152K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 11,438 M in contrast with the sum of -40,230 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,058 M and last quarter income was -167,200 K.