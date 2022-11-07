Starry Group Holdings Inc. (STRY) average volume reaches $2.68M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on November 04, 2022, with Starry Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: STRY) stock priced at $0.24, down -7.14% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.26 and dropped to $0.206 before settling in for the closing price of $0.28. STRY’s price has ranged from $0.17 to $10.90 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -33.10%. With a float of $118.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $162.66 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 736 employees.

Starry Group Holdings Inc. (STRY) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. The insider ownership of Starry Group Holdings Inc. is 17.70%, while institutional ownership is 62.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 10, was worth 61. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 61 shares at a rate of $1.00, taking the stock ownership to the 7,663 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 10, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 146,096 for $1.00, making the entire transaction worth $146,301. This insider now owns 18,601,180 shares in total.

Starry Group Holdings Inc. (STRY) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a return on equity of 7.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -33.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Starry Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: STRY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Starry Group Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.07, a number that is poised to hit -0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Starry Group Holdings Inc. (STRY)

Looking closely at Starry Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: STRY), its last 5-days average volume was 25.78 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.59 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Starry Group Holdings Inc.’s (STRY) raw stochastic average was set at 1.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 326.13% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 179.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

However, in the short run, Starry Group Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2780. Second resistance stands at $0.2960. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3320. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2240, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1880. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1700.

Starry Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: STRY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 53.30 million, the company has a total of 166,804K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 22,263 K while annual income is 25,550 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 7,750 K while its latest quarter income was -36,310 K.