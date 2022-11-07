Sysco Corporation (SYY) 20 Days SMA touches 4.28%: The odds favor the bear

Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) kicked off on November 04, 2022, at the price of $82.09, up 1.23% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $82.56 and dropped to $80.68 before settling in for the closing price of $81.25. Over the past 52 weeks, SYY has traded in a range of $68.05-$91.53.

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 4.40% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 159.00%. With a float of $506.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $510.59 million.

The firm has a total of 71000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.80, operating margin of +3.54, and the pretax margin is +2.54.

Sysco Corporation (SYY) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Food Distribution Industry. The insider ownership of Sysco Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 85.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 28, was worth 1,020,000. In this transaction EVP of this company sold 12,000 shares at a rate of $85.00, taking the stock ownership to the 40,931 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 24, when Company’s President and CEO sold 75,019 for $81.22, making the entire transaction worth $6,093,043. This insider now owns 303,643 shares in total.

Sysco Corporation (SYY) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.55) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +1.98 while generating a return on equity of 92.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 159.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 41.17% during the next five years compared to 4.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Sysco Corporation’s (SYY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.64, a number that is poised to hit 0.86 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sysco Corporation (SYY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Sysco Corporation, SYY], we can find that recorded value of 4.15 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.47 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.17.

During the past 100 days, Sysco Corporation’s (SYY) raw stochastic average was set at 63.85%, which indicates a significant increase from 54.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.46% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 26.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $78.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $82.30. Now, the first resistance to watch is $82.98. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $83.71. The third major resistance level sits at $84.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $81.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $79.95. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $79.22.

Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 42.90 billion has total of 506,768K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 68,636 M in contrast with the sum of 1,359 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 18,957 M and last quarter income was 509,990 K.