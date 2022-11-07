T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) posted a -5.35% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on Friday, with T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) stock price was up 1.59% from the previous day of trading and closed at $101.22. TROW’s price has ranged from $93.53 to $223.36 over the past 52 weeks.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 12.40% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 31.50%. With a float of $219.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $225.30 million.

The firm has a total of 7529 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The insider ownership of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 79.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 04, was worth 1,509,097. In this transaction Vice President of this company sold 11,891 shares at a rate of $126.91, taking the stock ownership to the 136,410 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 02, when Company’s Principal Accounting Officer sold 959 for $124.57, making the entire transaction worth $119,466. This insider now owns 12,183 shares in total.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.79 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 31.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.30. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.71, a number that is poised to hit 1.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [T. Rowe Price Group Inc., TROW], we can find that recorded value of 2.26 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.75 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.02.

During the past 100 days, T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s (TROW) raw stochastic average was set at 23.36%, which indicates a significant decrease from 27.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.70% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $109.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $126.69.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 22.86 billion, the company has a total of 223,465K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 7,672 M while annual income is 3,083 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,588 M while its latest quarter income was 384,400 K.