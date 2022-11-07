UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) is 17.52% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On November 04, 2022, UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) opened at $4.02, higher 8.31% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.195 and dropped to $3.96 before settling in for the closing price of $3.85. Price fluctuations for TIGR have ranged from $2.68 to $7.77 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 117.20% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -15.30% at the time writing. With a float of $104.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $152.92 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1134 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +80.77, operating margin of +6.68, and the pretax margin is +7.20.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of UP Fintech Holding Limited is 24.81%, while institutional ownership is 5.60%.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.27) by -$0.31. This company achieved a net margin of +5.55 while generating a return on equity of 4.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -15.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.05 and is forecasted to reach 0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) saw its 5-day average volume 1.28 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.67 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, UP Fintech Holding Limited’s (TIGR) raw stochastic average was set at 52.97%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.03% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 53.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.08. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.26 in the near term. At $4.34, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.87. The third support level lies at $3.79 if the price breaches the second support level.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) Key Stats

There are currently 164,811K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 638.39 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 264,490 K according to its annual income of 14,690 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 53,480 K and its income totaled -890 K.