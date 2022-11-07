Valley National Bancorp (VLY) is 4.82% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) kicked off on November 04, 2022, at the price of $11.86, up 3.68% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.225 and dropped to $11.85 before settling in for the closing price of $11.68. Over the past 52 weeks, VLY has traded in a range of $10.01-$15.10.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 11.90% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 20.50%. With a float of $499.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $506.30 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3370 employees.

Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Valley National Bancorp is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 70.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 12, was worth 2,521. In this transaction Director of this company bought 208 shares at a rate of $12.12, taking the stock ownership to the 10,854 shares.

Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.29) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 20.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to 12.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Valley National Bancorp’s (VLY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.65. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.06, a number that is poised to hit 0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Valley National Bancorp (VLY)

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) saw its 5-day average volume 3.07 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.47 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.39.

During the past 100 days, Valley National Bancorp’s (VLY) raw stochastic average was set at 71.19%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.06% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 31.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.19. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $12.27 in the near term. At $12.44, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $12.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.69. The third support level lies at $11.52 if the price breaches the second support level.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 6.10 billion has total of 506,341K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,489 M in contrast with the sum of 473,840 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 592,920 K and last quarter income was 178,120 K.