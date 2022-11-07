Vimeo Inc. (VMEO) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 110,980 K

Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ: VMEO) on November 04, 2022, started off the session at the price of $4.01, plunging -0.77% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.285 and dropped to $3.74 before settling in for the closing price of $3.91. Within the past 52 weeks, VMEO’s price has moved between $3.34 and $27.83.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -3.90%. With a float of $149.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $161.46 million.

In an organization with 1219 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +72.09, operating margin of -15.58, and the pretax margin is -13.26.

Vimeo Inc. (VMEO) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Vimeo Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 99.10%.

Vimeo Inc. (VMEO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.15) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -13.47 while generating a return on equity of -23.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -3.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ: VMEO) Trading Performance Indicators

Vimeo Inc. (VMEO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.55, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vimeo Inc. (VMEO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.53 million. That was better than the volume of 2.19 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, Vimeo Inc.’s (VMEO) raw stochastic average was set at 12.37%, which indicates a significant decrease from 53.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 93.27% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 71.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.48, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.30. However, in the short run, Vimeo Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.20. Second resistance stands at $4.51. The third major resistance level sits at $4.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.42. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.11.

Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ: VMEO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 663.05 million based on 166,194K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 391,680 K and income totals -52,770 K. The company made 110,980 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -26,500 K in sales during its previous quarter.