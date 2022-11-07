WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

November 04, 2022, WideOpenWest Inc. (NYSE: WOW) trading session started at the price of $11.18, that was -7.41% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.29 and dropped to $10.33 before settling in for the closing price of $11.20. A 52-week range for WOW has been $10.98 – $22.94.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Communication Services sector saw sales slided by -10.10%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 37.50%. With a float of $53.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $84.15 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1500 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.43, operating margin of +0.66, and the pretax margin is -11.35.

WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward WideOpenWest Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of WideOpenWest Inc. is 3.30%, while institutional ownership is 87.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 13, was worth 91,442. In this transaction Chief Customer Exper. Officer of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $18.29, taking the stock ownership to the 220,225 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 12, when Company’s General Counsel and Secretary sold 22,000 for $18.80, making the entire transaction worth $413,706. This insider now owns 330,208 shares in total.

WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.08) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -9.45 while generating a return on equity of -38.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

WideOpenWest Inc. (NYSE: WOW) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.17, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW)

The latest stats from [WideOpenWest Inc., WOW] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.7 million was superior to 0.56 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.81.

During the past 100 days, WideOpenWest Inc.’s (WOW) raw stochastic average was set at 0.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 83.82% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 63.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.03. Now, the first resistance to watch is $11.00. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $11.62. The third major resistance level sits at $11.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.70. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.08.

WideOpenWest Inc. (NYSE: WOW) Key Stats

There are 87,731K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 889.02 million. As of now, sales total 725,700 K while income totals 770,500 K. Its latest quarter income was 176,100 K while its last quarter net income were 4,000 K.