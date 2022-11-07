Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) kicked off at the price of $1.19: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) kicked off on November 04, 2022, at the price of $1.20, up 7.21% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.22 and dropped to $1.13 before settling in for the closing price of $1.11. Over the past 52 weeks, YSG has traded in a range of $0.39-$3.50.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 61.30%. With a float of $391.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $618.78 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3497 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +66.76, operating margin of -27.81, and the pretax margin is -26.61.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Household & Personal Products Industry. The insider ownership of Yatsen Holding Limited is 6.44%, while institutional ownership is 25.80%.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.04) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -26.38 while generating a return on equity of -24.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 61.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Yatsen Holding Limited’s (YSG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.30, a number that is poised to hit -0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG)

Looking closely at Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG), its last 5-days average volume was 0.53 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 4.83 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Yatsen Holding Limited’s (YSG) raw stochastic average was set at 32.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.78% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 119.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1250, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0676. However, in the short run, Yatsen Holding Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.2300. Second resistance stands at $1.2700. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3200. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1400, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0900. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.0500.

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 503.52 million has total of 430,657K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 916,420 K in contrast with the sum of -241,770 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 142,100 K and last quarter income was -39,700 K.