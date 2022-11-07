ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 11.53 million

A new trading day began on November 04, 2022, with ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNET) stock priced at $1.049, down -10.65% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.26 and dropped to $0.66 before settling in for the closing price of $0.84. CNET’s price has ranged from $0.28 to $1.63 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Communication Services sector was 6.40%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 65.50%. With a float of $28.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.53 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 85 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -1.57, operating margin of -28.71, and the pretax margin is -5.31.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Advertising Agencies Industry. The insider ownership of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. is 20.29%, while institutional ownership is 0.70%.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -5.82 while generating a return on equity of -16.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 65.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 31.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNET) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are ZW Data Action Technologies Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.06

Technical Analysis of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.4 million, its volume of 2.35 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, ZW Data Action Technologies Inc.’s (CNET) raw stochastic average was set at 45.29%, which indicates a significant increase from 14.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 80.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 138.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8628, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6681. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.1190 in the near term. At $1.4895, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7190. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5190, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2895.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNET) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 27.46 million, the company has a total of 35,828K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 47,330 K while annual income is -2,750 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 6,950 K while its latest quarter income was -1,710 K.