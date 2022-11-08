$1.01M in average volume shows that SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) is heading in the right direction

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) kicked off on November 07, 2022, at the price of $222.40, down -3.52% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $223.6799 and dropped to $206.60 before settling in for the closing price of $219.00. Over the past 52 weeks, SEDG has traded in a range of $190.15-$389.71.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 52.30% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 15.20%. With a float of $54.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $55.47 million.

The firm has a total of 3964 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.03, operating margin of +10.48, and the pretax margin is +9.53.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Solar Industry. The insider ownership of SolarEdge Technologies Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 89.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 19, was worth 1,538,732. In this transaction VP, Core Technologies of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $307.75, taking the stock ownership to the 162,248 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 07, when Company’s Chief Product Officer sold 2,278 for $306.56, making the entire transaction worth $698,344. This insider now owns 167,248 shares in total.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $1.2 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $1.27) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +8.61 while generating a return on equity of 14.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.93 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 28.52% during the next five years compared to 39.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at SolarEdge Technologies Inc.’s (SEDG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.56, a number that is poised to hit 1.44 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.95 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [SolarEdge Technologies Inc., SEDG], we can find that recorded value of 1.04 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.02 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 13.16.

During the past 100 days, SolarEdge Technologies Inc.’s (SEDG) raw stochastic average was set at 11.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 38.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 66.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $247.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $274.68. Now, the first resistance to watch is $221.12. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $230.94. The third major resistance level sits at $238.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $204.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $196.78. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $186.96.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 12.01 billion has total of 55,387K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,964 M in contrast with the sum of 169,170 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 727,770 K and last quarter income was 15,080 K.