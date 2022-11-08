$1.03M in average volume shows that Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT) is heading in the right direction

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGNT) on November 07, 2022, started off the session at the price of $2.63, soaring 10.15% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.96 and dropped to $2.63 before settling in for the closing price of $2.66. Within the past 52 weeks, CGNT’s price has moved between $2.55 and $24.24.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -203.60%. With a float of $65.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $67.68 million.

In an organization with 2000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +69.05, operating margin of +6.68, and the pretax margin is +1.74.

Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Infrastructure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Cognyte Software Ltd. is 1.78%, while institutional ownership is 96.00%.

Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT) Latest Financial update

As on 4/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.1) by -$0.89. This company achieved a net margin of -3.14 while generating a return on equity of -5.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -203.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGNT) Trading Performance Indicators

Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.03, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.73 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.9 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Cognyte Software Ltd.’s (CGNT) raw stochastic average was set at 8.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 71.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.23% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 64.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.70. However, in the short run, Cognyte Software Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.05. Second resistance stands at $3.17. The third major resistance level sits at $3.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.51. The third support level lies at $2.39 if the price breaches the second support level.

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGNT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 196.95 million based on 67,481K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 474,040 K and income totals -14,890 K. The company made 81,110 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -28,870 K in sales during its previous quarter.