$1.53M in average volume shows that Entegris Inc. (ENTG) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on November 04, 2022, with Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG) stock priced at $65.20, up 0.74% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $65.63 and dropped to $61.7501 before settling in for the closing price of $63.47. ENTG’s price has ranged from $61.87 to $158.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 14.40% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 38.40%. With a float of $147.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $149.03 million.

The firm has a total of 6850 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.01, operating margin of +24.01, and the pretax margin is +20.84.

Entegris Inc. (ENTG) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Industry. The insider ownership of Entegris Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 95.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 02, was worth 379,155. In this transaction SVP & CTO of this company sold 3,297 shares at a rate of $115.00, taking the stock ownership to the 15,131 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 31, when Company’s EVP & CFO sold 12,142 for $133.10, making the entire transaction worth $1,616,092. This insider now owns 20,980 shares in total.

Entegris Inc. (ENTG) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.06 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +17.80 while generating a return on equity of 26.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.82% during the next five years compared to 34.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Entegris Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 8.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.68. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 128.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.38, a number that is poised to hit 1.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Entegris Inc. (ENTG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Entegris Inc., ENTG], we can find that recorded value of 3.84 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.48 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.60.

During the past 100 days, Entegris Inc.’s (ENTG) raw stochastic average was set at 4.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 100.74% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 60.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $85.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $105.84. Now, the first resistance to watch is $65.80. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $67.65. The third major resistance level sits at $69.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $61.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $59.89. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $58.04.

Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 9.40 billion, the company has a total of 149,035K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,299 M while annual income is 409,130 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 692,490 K while its latest quarter income was 99,490 K.