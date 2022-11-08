12.66% percent quarterly performance for Amyris Inc. (AMRS) is not indicative of the underlying story

On November 07, 2022, Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) opened at $2.79, lower -7.19% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.82 and dropped to $2.58 before settling in for the closing price of $2.78. Price fluctuations for AMRS have ranged from $1.47 to $14.52 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 38.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 50.80% at the time writing. With a float of $228.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $319.92 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 980 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +51.77, operating margin of -48.31, and the pretax margin is -79.67.

Amyris Inc. (AMRS) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Amyris Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 45.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 21, was worth 700,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 200,000 shares at a rate of $3.50, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 20, when Company’s Director sold 400,000 for $3.60, making the entire transaction worth $1,440,000. This insider now owns 36,488 shares in total.

Amyris Inc. (AMRS) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -79.12 while generating a return on equity of -679.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 50.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Amyris Inc. (AMRS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.68, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Amyris Inc. (AMRS)

Looking closely at Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS), its last 5-days average volume was 3.26 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 6.17 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, Amyris Inc.’s (AMRS) raw stochastic average was set at 28.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 44.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 95.69% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 135.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.19. However, in the short run, Amyris Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.74. Second resistance stands at $2.90. The third major resistance level sits at $2.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.42. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.26.

Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) Key Stats

There are currently 323,439K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 797.61 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 341,820 K according to its annual income of -270,970 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 65,210 K and its income totaled -110,010 K.