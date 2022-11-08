14.41% percent quarterly performance for Flex Ltd. (FLEX) is not indicative of the underlying story

A new trading day began on November 07, 2022, with Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) stock priced at $19.11, up 0.94% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.40 and dropped to $18.75 before settling in for the closing price of $19.11. FLEX’s price has ranged from $13.63 to $20.15 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 1.80%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 60.00%. With a float of $450.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $455.00 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 172648 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Electronic Components Industry. The insider ownership of Flex Ltd. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 99.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 02, was worth 74,998. In this transaction Group President of this company sold 3,744 shares at a rate of $20.03, taking the stock ownership to the 139,361 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 31, when Company’s Group President sold 44,898 for $19.66, making the entire transaction worth $882,641. This insider now owns 143,105 shares in total.

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.53 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 60.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.85% during the next five years compared to 27.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Flex Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.30. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 71.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.74, a number that is poised to hit 0.58 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Flex Ltd. (FLEX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 4.26 million, its volume of 4.48 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.69.

During the past 100 days, Flex Ltd.’s (FLEX) raw stochastic average was set at 86.81%, which indicates a significant increase from 70.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.43% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.90. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $19.54 in the near term. At $19.80, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $20.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.50. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $18.24.

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 8.67 billion, the company has a total of 452,784K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 26,041 M while annual income is 936,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 7,766 M while its latest quarter income was 232,000 K.