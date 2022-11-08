16.46% volatility in Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) last month: This is a red flag warning

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: OTMO) on November 07, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.2992, soaring 8.24% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3186 and dropped to $0.28 before settling in for the closing price of $0.29. Within the past 52 weeks, OTMO’s price has moved between $0.20 and $4.70.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -54.40%. With a float of $109.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $132.22 million.

In an organization with 128 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -149.51, operating margin of -2088.91, and the pretax margin is -1782.47.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Otonomo Technologies Ltd. is 29.67%, while institutional ownership is 46.40%.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -1795.36 while generating a return on equity of -23.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -54.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: OTMO) Trading Performance Indicators

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 24.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 27.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.23, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.64 million. That was better than the volume of 0.47 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Otonomo Technologies Ltd.’s (OTMO) raw stochastic average was set at 9.92%, which indicates a significant decrease from 67.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.01% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 79.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3204, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1277. However, in the short run, Otonomo Technologies Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3258. Second resistance stands at $0.3415. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3644. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2872, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2643. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2486.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: OTMO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 45.96 million based on 133,007K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,720 K and income totals -30,930 K. The company made 1,920 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -63,816 K in sales during its previous quarter.