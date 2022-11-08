3.07% volatility in Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on November 07, 2022, with Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) stock priced at $31.33, up 1.94% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $31.85 and dropped to $31.125 before settling in for the closing price of $31.00. CMCSA’s price has ranged from $28.39 to $54.59 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Communication Services sector saw sales topped by 7.60%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 33.50%. With a float of $4.28 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.38 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 189000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +55.10, operating margin of +17.89, and the pretax margin is +16.41.

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Entertainment Industry. The insider ownership of Comcast Corporation is 0.71%, while institutional ownership is 87.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 27, was worth 397,340. In this transaction EVP & Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 8,929 shares at a rate of $44.50, taking the stock ownership to the 1,817 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 11, when Company’s CEO – Comcast Cable sold 65,410 for $45.69, making the entire transaction worth $2,988,452. This insider now owns 597,425 shares in total.

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.01 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +12.17 while generating a return on equity of 15.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.88 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 33.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.02% during the next five years compared to 11.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Comcast Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.13. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.15, a number that is poised to hit 0.81 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Comcast Corporation (CMCSA)

The latest stats from [Comcast Corporation, CMCSA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 26.68 million was superior to 24.72 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.01.

During the past 100 days, Comcast Corporation’s (CMCSA) raw stochastic average was set at 20.95%, which indicates a significant decrease from 36.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.23% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $40.63. Now, the first resistance to watch is $31.93. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $32.25. The third major resistance level sits at $32.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $31.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $30.80. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $30.48.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 137.40 billion, the company has a total of 4,323,409K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 116,385 M while annual income is 14,158 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 29,849 M while its latest quarter income was -4,597 M.