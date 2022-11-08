3.76% volatility in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) last month: This is a red flag warning

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNB) kicked off on November 07, 2022, at the price of $12.95, up 3.71% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.50 and dropped to $12.88 before settling in for the closing price of $12.94. Over the past 52 weeks, DNB has traded in a range of $11.23-$20.86.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 69.40%. With a float of $329.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $429.10 million.

In an organization with 6296 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.42, operating margin of +9.07, and the pretax margin is -2.09.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Financial Data & Stock Exchanges Industry. The insider ownership of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. is 2.00%, while institutional ownership is 87.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 13, was worth 18,532,127. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,357,665 shares at a rate of $13.65, taking the stock ownership to the 79,048,691 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 05, when Company’s Director sold 7,871,685 for $13.81, making the entire transaction worth $108,707,970. This insider now owns 80,406,356 shares in total.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.23) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -3.31 while generating a return on equity of -1.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 69.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.40% during the next five years compared to -21.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNB) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc.’s (DNB) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.07, a number that is poised to hit 0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.09 million. That was better than the volume of 1.97 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.50.

During the past 100 days, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc.’s (DNB) raw stochastic average was set at 40.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.04% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 35.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.71. However, in the short run, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $13.65. Second resistance stands at $13.89. The third major resistance level sits at $14.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.65. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.41.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNB) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.78 billion has total of 433,799K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,166 M in contrast with the sum of -71,700 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 537,300 K and last quarter income was -1,800 K.