$4.91M in average volume shows that Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) is heading in the right direction

On November 07, 2022, Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE: RTX) opened at $95.69, higher 1.00% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $96.35 and dropped to $95.35 before settling in for the closing price of $95.22. Price fluctuations for RTX have ranged from $79.00 to $106.02 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 2.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 212.80% at the time writing. With a float of $1.47 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.47 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 174000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.42, operating margin of +7.25, and the pretax margin is +7.66.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Raytheon Technologies Corporation is 0.11%, while institutional ownership is 81.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 31, was worth 159,952. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 1,697 shares at a rate of $94.26, taking the stock ownership to the 44,562 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 27, when Company’s EVP & Chief HR Officer sold 1,206 for $92.01, making the entire transaction worth $110,968. This insider now owns 10,596 shares in total.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.12) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +6.06 while generating a return on equity of 5.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 212.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.38% during the next five years compared to -15.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE: RTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.12. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 746.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.00, a number that is poised to hit 1.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 5.46 million, its volume of 4.45 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.35.

During the past 100 days, Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s (RTX) raw stochastic average was set at 93.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.61% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $87.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $93.37. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $96.56 in the near term. At $96.96, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $97.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $95.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $94.96. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $94.56.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE: RTX) Key Stats

There are currently 1,470,061K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 140.30 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 64,388 M according to its annual income of 3,864 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 16,951 M and its income totaled 1,387 M.