5.64% volatility in Under Armour Inc. (UAA) last month: This is a red flag warning

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UAA) on Monday plunged -0.36% from the previous trading day and closed at $8.29. Within the past 52 weeks, UAA’s price has moved between $6.38 and $27.28.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 3.30% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 161.90%. With a float of $384.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $458.42 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 7100 employees.

Under Armour Inc. (UAA) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Apparel Manufacturing industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Under Armour Inc. is 0.28%, while institutional ownership is 84.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 31, was worth 240,085. In this transaction Director of this company bought 25,000 shares at a rate of $9.60, taking the stock ownership to the 50,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 27, when Company’s Director bought 25,000 for $9.39, making the entire transaction worth $234,732. This insider now owns 25,000 shares in total.

Under Armour Inc. (UAA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.06) by -$0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 161.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.86% during the next five years compared to 11.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UAA) Trading Performance Indicators

Under Armour Inc. (UAA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.61. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.36, a number that is poised to hit 0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Under Armour Inc. (UAA)

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UAA) saw its 5-day average volume 13.34 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 7.87 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.46.

During the past 100 days, Under Armour Inc.’s (UAA) raw stochastic average was set at 46.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.30% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 54.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.73. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.45 in the near term. At $8.64, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.83. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.64.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UAA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.49 billion based on 455,236K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 5,683 M and income totals 360,060 K. The company made 1,349 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 7,680 K in sales during its previous quarter.