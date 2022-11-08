7.83% percent quarterly performance for Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) is not indicative of the underlying story

A new trading day began on November 07, 2022, with Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) stock priced at $7.09, up 7.20% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.40 and dropped to $7.04 before settling in for the closing price of $6.81. SWN’s price has ranged from $3.81 to $9.87 over the past 52 weeks.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 22.30% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 99.40%. With a float of $1.10 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.11 billion.

The firm has a total of 938 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.91, operating margin of +40.86, and the pretax margin is -0.37.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of Southwestern Energy Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 88.00%.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.4 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -0.37 while generating a return on equity of -1.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 99.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 65.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Southwestern Energy Company’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.56. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.37, a number that is poised to hit 0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Southwestern Energy Company (SWN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Southwestern Energy Company, SWN], we can find that recorded value of 28.94 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 34.08 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.41.

During the past 100 days, Southwestern Energy Company’s (SWN) raw stochastic average was set at 62.80%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.89% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 62.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.73. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.45. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.61. The third major resistance level sits at $7.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.89. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.73.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 8.21 billion, the company has a total of 1,114,307K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 6,667 M while annual income is -25,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,541 M while its latest quarter income was 450,000 K.