$828.68K in average volume shows that Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) is heading in the right direction

On November 07, 2022, Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD) opened at $29.05, lower -6.62% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $29.05 and dropped to $26.485 before settling in for the closing price of $28.70. Price fluctuations for RPD have ranged from $26.86 to $142.43 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 27.70%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -36.70% at the time writing. With a float of $57.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $58.24 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2353 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +66.20, operating margin of -20.97, and the pretax margin is -25.39.

Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 09, was worth 327,516. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $65.50, taking the stock ownership to the 106,540 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 04, when Company’s Director sold 260 for $112.54, making the entire transaction worth $29,260. This insider now owns 5,290 shares in total.

Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.15) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -27.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -36.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Rapid7 Inc. (RPD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.76. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 59.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.92, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rapid7 Inc. (RPD)

Looking closely at Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD), its last 5-days average volume was 2.71 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.04.

During the past 100 days, Rapid7 Inc.’s (RPD) raw stochastic average was set at 0.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 109.75% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 67.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $46.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $74.81. However, in the short run, Rapid7 Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $28.40. Second resistance stands at $30.01. The third major resistance level sits at $30.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.88. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $23.28.

Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD) Key Stats

There are currently 58,264K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.70 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 535,400 K according to its annual income of -146,330 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 167,460 K and its income totaled -39,610 K.