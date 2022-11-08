-85.49% percent quarterly performance for Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) is not indicative of the underlying story

On November 07, 2022, Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) opened at $0.223, lower -6.11% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.229 and dropped to $0.205 before settling in for the closing price of $0.22. Price fluctuations for HLBZ have ranged from $0.20 to $12.10 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -306.30% at the time writing. With a float of $42.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $83.87 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 355 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -164.77, operating margin of -457.74, and the pretax margin is -561.95.

Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Recreational Vehicles industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Helbiz Inc. is 10.90%, while institutional ownership is 4.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 13, was worth 50,000. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 200,000 shares at a rate of $0.25, taking the stock ownership to the 5,404,102 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 17, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 79,365 for $1.26, making the entire transaction worth $100,000. This insider now owns 5,204,102 shares in total.

Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2021, the company posted -$1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.2) by -$0.89. This company achieved a net margin of -560.78 while generating a return on equity of -305.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -306.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.04

Technical Analysis of Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 4.76 million, its volume of 4.52 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Helbiz Inc.’s (HLBZ) raw stochastic average was set at 0.18%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 133.22% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 193.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4086, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4665. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.2237 in the near term. At $0.2383, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2477. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1997, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1903. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1757.

Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) Key Stats

There are currently 49,798K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 13.46 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 12,830 K according to its annual income of -71,970 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,360 K and its income totaled -19,740 K.