9.58% volatility in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) last month: This is a red flag warning

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNA) kicked off on November 07, 2022, at the price of $2.53, down -4.40% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.58 and dropped to $2.35 before settling in for the closing price of $2.50. Over the past 52 weeks, DNA has traded in a range of $2.09-$15.86.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 1.50%. With a float of $915.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.62 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 641 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +53.93, operating margin of -582.43, and the pretax margin is -585.69.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. is 6.00%, while institutional ownership is 75.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 03, was worth 80,948. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 30,604 shares at a rate of $2.65, taking the stock ownership to the 384,074 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 03, when Company’s Director sold 171,455 for $2.56, making the entire transaction worth $438,925. This insider now owns 2,021,132 shares in total.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.3 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.03) by -$0.27. This company achieved a net margin of -583.12 while generating a return on equity of -243.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s (DNA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 11.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.90, a number that is poised to hit -0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNA) saw its 5-day average volume 18.92 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 21.82 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s (DNA) raw stochastic average was set at 5.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.78% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 91.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.32. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.53 in the near term. At $2.67, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.21. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.07.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.01 billion has total of 1,784,833K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 313,840 K in contrast with the sum of -1,830 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 144,620 K and last quarter income was -668,830 K.