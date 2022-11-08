A look at Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo’s (SBS) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

November 07, 2022, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) trading session started at the price of $11.57, that was -4.93% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.61 and dropped to $11.13 before settling in for the closing price of $11.77. A 52-week range for SBS has been $5.77 – $12.04.

Utilities Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 6.70% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 136.90%. With a float of $338.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $683.51 million.

The firm has a total of 12381 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.45, operating margin of +20.90, and the pretax margin is +16.15.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo stocks. The insider ownership of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo is 41.50%, while institutional ownership is 14.70%.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +11.83 while generating a return on equity of 9.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 136.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.71% during the next five years compared to -4.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.93. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.69

Technical Analysis of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo, SBS], we can find that recorded value of 2.24 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.50.

During the past 100 days, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo’s (SBS) raw stochastic average was set at 81.50%, which indicates a significant increase from 46.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.30% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 55.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.01. Now, the first resistance to watch is $11.49. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $11.79. The third major resistance level sits at $11.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.83. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.53.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) Key Stats

There are 683,510K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 7.59 billion. As of now, sales total 3,612 M while income totals 427,280 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,070 M while its last quarter net income were 85,840 K.