A look at PAR Technology Corporation’s (PAR) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On November 07, 2022, PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR) opened at $25.01, lower -6.01% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $25.01 and dropped to $23.11 before settling in for the closing price of $24.94. Price fluctuations for PAR have ranged from $24.83 to $73.45 over the past 52 weeks.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 4.30% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -57.10% at the time writing. With a float of $25.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $26.98 million.

The firm has a total of 1477 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.32, operating margin of -20.60, and the pretax margin is -30.13.

PAR Technology Corporation (PAR) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.42) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of -26.80 while generating a return on equity of -21.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -57.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.00% during the next five years compared to -44.83% drop over the previous five years of trading.

PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for PAR Technology Corporation (PAR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.46, a number that is poised to hit -0.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PAR Technology Corporation (PAR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [PAR Technology Corporation, PAR], we can find that recorded value of 0.28 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.3 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 3.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.39.

During the past 100 days, PAR Technology Corporation’s (PAR) raw stochastic average was set at 1.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.81% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 45.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $30.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $36.19. Now, the first resistance to watch is $24.60. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $25.75. The third major resistance level sits at $26.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.95. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $20.80.

PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR) Key Stats

There are currently 27,274K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 637.10 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 282,880 K according to its annual income of -75,800 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 85,090 K and its income totaled -18,850 K.