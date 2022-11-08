A look at TransMedics Group Inc.’s (TMDX) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On November 07, 2022, TransMedics Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDX) opened at $56.69, higher 3.43% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $60.51 and dropped to $56.66 before settling in for the closing price of $55.96. Price fluctuations for TMDX have ranged from $10.00 to $58.90 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 37.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -37.60% at the time writing. With a float of $30.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $31.76 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 148 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +69.92, operating margin of -130.29, and the pretax margin is -145.99.

TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of TransMedics Group Inc. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 82.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 01, was worth 147,084. In this transaction VP of Operations of this company sold 3,000 shares at a rate of $49.03, taking the stock ownership to the 771 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 03, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 10,000 for $41.74, making the entire transaction worth $417,400. This insider now owns 5,714 shares in total.

TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.38) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -146.11 while generating a return on equity of -51.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -37.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

TransMedics Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 35.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.71, a number that is poised to hit -0.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.33 million, its volume of 0.77 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.46.

During the past 100 days, TransMedics Group Inc.’s (TMDX) raw stochastic average was set at 92.50%, which indicates a significant increase from 86.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 94.82% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 75.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $46.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.40. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $60.04 in the near term. At $62.20, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $63.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $56.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $54.50. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $52.34.

TransMedics Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDX) Key Stats

There are currently 28,094K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.84 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 30,260 K according to its annual income of -44,220 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 20,520 K and its income totaled -11,520 K.