A major move is in the offing as Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) market cap hits 2.22 billion

A new trading day began on November 07, 2022, with Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC) stock priced at $12.99, down -4.67% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.04 and dropped to $12.105 before settling in for the closing price of $12.85. ALHC’s price has ranged from $6.14 to $23.35 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -827.70%. With a float of $172.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $181.26 million.

The firm has a total of 847 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Healthcare Plans Industry. The insider ownership of Alignment Healthcare Inc. is 3.60%, while institutional ownership is 79.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 01, was worth 401,784. In this transaction Chief Med & Operating Officer of this company sold 30,000 shares at a rate of $13.39, taking the stock ownership to the 1,147,226 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 01, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 24,000 for $13.23, making the entire transaction worth $317,611. This insider now owns 544,529 shares in total.

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.23 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -16.72 while generating a return on equity of -116.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -827.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Alignment Healthcare Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.82, a number that is poised to hit -0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Alignment Healthcare Inc., ALHC], we can find that recorded value of 0.82 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.7 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.63.

During the past 100 days, Alignment Healthcare Inc.’s (ALHC) raw stochastic average was set at 18.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 42.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.70% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 64.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.62. Now, the first resistance to watch is $12.82. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $13.40. The third major resistance level sits at $13.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.53. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.95.

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.22 billion, the company has a total of 187,250K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,168 M while annual income is -195,290 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 366,470 K while its latest quarter income was -11,580 K.