A major move is in the offing as Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) market cap hits 6.14 billion

On November 07, 2022, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) opened at $56.70, higher 3.47% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $58.11 and dropped to $55.8272 before settling in for the closing price of $56.16. Price fluctuations for BYD have ranged from $46.10 to $72.72 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 8.90% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 442.60% at the time writing. With a float of $76.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $110.12 million.

The firm has a total of 15114 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.54, operating margin of +27.73, and the pretax margin is +17.92.

Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Resorts & Casinos industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Boyd Gaming Corporation is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 71.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 31, was worth 5,794,000. In this transaction Co-Executive Chair of this company sold 100,000 shares at a rate of $57.94, taking the stock ownership to the 1,680,774 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 31, when Company’s Director sold 8,364 for $54.59, making the entire transaction worth $456,595. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.38) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +13.76 while generating a return on equity of 34.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 442.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.17% during the next five years compared to 17.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.75. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.20, a number that is poised to hit 1.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Boyd Gaming Corporation, BYD], we can find that recorded value of 0.93 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.1 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.91.

During the past 100 days, Boyd Gaming Corporation’s (BYD) raw stochastic average was set at 93.90%, which indicates a significant increase from 89.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.08% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 34.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $52.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $57.87. Now, the first resistance to watch is $58.87. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $59.63. The third major resistance level sits at $61.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $56.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $55.07. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $54.31.

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) Key Stats

There are currently 109,584K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 6.14 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,370 M according to its annual income of 463,850 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 877,260 K and its income totaled 157,000 K.