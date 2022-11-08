A major move is in the offing as Fiserv Inc. (FISV) market cap hits 60.46 billion

A new trading day began on November 07, 2022, with Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) stock priced at $95.18, up 2.19% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $96.59 and dropped to $94.70 before settling in for the closing price of $94.32. FISV’s price has ranged from $87.03 to $110.99 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 24.10%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 41.70%. With a float of $605.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $639.60 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 44000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.86, operating margin of +15.46, and the pretax margin is +10.27.

Fiserv Inc. (FISV) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. The insider ownership of Fiserv Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 93.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 01, was worth 470,015. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 4,550 shares at a rate of $103.30, taking the stock ownership to the 224,003 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 05, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 4,000 for $100.00, making the entire transaction worth $400,000. This insider now owns 228,553 shares in total.

Fiserv Inc. (FISV) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.56 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +8.22 while generating a return on equity of 4.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.83 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 41.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.98% during the next five years compared to -0.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Fiserv Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.48. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 21.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.18, a number that is poised to hit 1.91 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Fiserv Inc. (FISV)

Looking closely at Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), its last 5-days average volume was 5.72 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 3.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.22.

During the past 100 days, Fiserv Inc.’s (FISV) raw stochastic average was set at 39.15%, which indicates a significant increase from 29.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.33% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 29.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $99.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $99.23. However, in the short run, Fiserv Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $97.09. Second resistance stands at $97.78. The third major resistance level sits at $98.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $95.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $94.00. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $93.31.

Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 60.46 billion, the company has a total of 635,028K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 16,226 M while annual income is 1,334 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,518 M while its latest quarter income was 481,000 K.