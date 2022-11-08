A major move is in the offing as SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) market cap hits 4.54 billion

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) on November 07, 2022, started off the session at the price of $5.23, remained unchanged from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.285 and dropped to $5.12 before settling in for the closing price of $5.18. Within the past 52 weeks, SOFI’s price has moved between $4.77 and $24.65.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -149.50%. With a float of $819.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $910.05 million.

The firm has a total of 2500 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.65, operating margin of -34.79, and the pretax margin is -44.24.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Credit Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of SoFi Technologies Inc. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 33.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 08, was worth 54,601,197. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 6,683,133 shares at a rate of $8.17, taking the stock ownership to the 83,216,977 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 05, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 5,381,785 for $7.99, making the entire transaction worth $43,000,462. This insider now owns 89,900,110 shares in total.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.15) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -44.49 while generating a return on equity of -12.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) Trading Performance Indicators

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.54, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [SoFi Technologies Inc., SOFI], we can find that recorded value of 82.97 million was better than the volume posted last year of 49.93 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, SoFi Technologies Inc.’s (SOFI) raw stochastic average was set at 10.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 17.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 76.14% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 78.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.39. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.27. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.36. The third major resistance level sits at $5.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.03. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.94.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.54 billion based on 915,824K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,088 M and income totals -483,940 K. The company made 389,310 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -95,840 K in sales during its previous quarter.