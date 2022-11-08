Aegon N.V. (AEG) volume exceeds 2.69 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On November 07, 2022, Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) opened at $4.73, higher 0.64% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.735 and dropped to $4.66 before settling in for the closing price of $4.68. Price fluctuations for AEG have ranged from $3.76 to $6.22 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Financial sector has dropped its sales by -0.10% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -88.20% at the time writing. With a float of $1.78 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.03 billion.

In an organization with 20000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Aegon N.V. (AEG) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Insurance – Diversified industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Aegon N.V. is 10.10%, while institutional ownership is 10.00%.

Aegon N.V. (AEG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.41) by -$0.22. This company achieved a net margin of +7.41 while generating a return on equity of 7.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -88.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 38.40% during the next five years compared to 29.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) Trading Performance Indicators

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.20, a number that is poised to hit -0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aegon N.V. (AEG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.54 million. That was inferior than the volume of 4.32 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Aegon N.V.’s (AEG) raw stochastic average was set at 70.74%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.21% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.82. However, in the short run, Aegon N.V.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.74. Second resistance stands at $4.78. The third major resistance level sits at $4.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.63. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.59.

Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) Key Stats

There are currently 2,675,153K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 10.10 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 29,825 M according to its annual income of 2,341 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 6,585 M and its income totaled -389,500 K.