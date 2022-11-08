AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) posted a 2.68% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

November 07, 2022, AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) trading session started at the price of $8.46, that was 1.08% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.51 and dropped to $8.2271 before settling in for the closing price of $8.35. A 52-week range for AGNC has been $7.30 – $16.26.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Real Estate sector was -4.10%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 286.60%. With a float of $548.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $551.30 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 50 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward AGNC Investment Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of AGNC Investment Corp. is 0.41%, while institutional ownership is 43.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 11, was worth 2,819,760. In this transaction Director, Executive Chair of this company sold 200,000 shares at a rate of $14.10, taking the stock ownership to the 667,920 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 11, when Company’s Director, Executive Chair sold 400,000 for $14.10, making the entire transaction worth $5,639,520. This insider now owns 2,066,178 shares in total.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.59) by $0.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.54 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 286.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -1.81% during the next five years compared to -7.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) is doing with its current performance indicators. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.57, a number that is poised to hit 0.64 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 12.01 million, its volume of 13.43 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.42.

During the past 100 days, AGNC Investment Corp.’s (AGNC) raw stochastic average was set at 20.41%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.79% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.75. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.56 in the near term. At $8.68, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.11. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.99.

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) Key Stats

There are 522,723K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.65 billion. As of now, sales total 1,361 M while income totals 749,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 373,000 K while its last quarter net income were -666,000 K.