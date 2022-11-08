Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) is 43.38% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On November 07, 2022, Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ: AIMC) opened at $57.65, lower -0.44% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $58.12 and dropped to $57.00 before settling in for the closing price of $57.47. Price fluctuations for AIMC have ranged from $32.18 to $62.25 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 21.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 207.30% at the time writing. With a float of $64.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $65.10 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 9600 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.55, operating margin of +12.78, and the pretax margin is +0.41.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.84) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +1.46 while generating a return on equity of 1.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.83 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 207.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to -15.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ: AIMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.93. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 42.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.25, a number that is poised to hit 0.76 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC)

The latest stats from [Altra Industrial Motion Corp., AIMC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.97 million was superior to 0.4 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.10.

During the past 100 days, Altra Industrial Motion Corp.’s (AIMC) raw stochastic average was set at 88.61%, which indicates a significant increase from 86.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 162.79% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 75.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $40.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $39.85. Now, the first resistance to watch is $57.89. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $58.57. The third major resistance level sits at $59.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $56.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $56.33. The third support level lies at $55.65 if the price breaches the second support level.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ: AIMC) Key Stats

There are currently 65,066K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.75 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,900 M according to its annual income of 27,700 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 498,100 K and its income totaled 26,300 K.