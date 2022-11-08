AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 3,984 M

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE: AMN) kicked off on November 07, 2022, at the price of $113.45, up 6.36% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $122.21 and dropped to $113.27 before settling in for the closing price of $112.62. Over the past 52 weeks, AMN has traded in a range of $82.75-$129.12.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 15.90% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 359.90%. With a float of $42.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $44.50 million.

In an organization with 3800 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.33, operating margin of +12.00, and the pretax margin is +11.14.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Care Facilities Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 26, was worth 677,880. In this transaction Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 6,330 shares at a rate of $107.09, taking the stock ownership to the 18,267 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 03, when Company’s Chief Information and Digital sold 1,400 for $97.53, making the entire transaction worth $136,536. This insider now owns 13,345 shares in total.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $3.2) by $0.29. This company achieved a net margin of +8.22 while generating a return on equity of 33.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 359.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 19.35% during the next five years compared to 26.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE: AMN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at AMN Healthcare Services Inc.’s (AMN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.98. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.81, a number that is poised to hit 2.37 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.91 million. That was better than the volume of 0.67 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.06.

During the past 100 days, AMN Healthcare Services Inc.’s (AMN) raw stochastic average was set at 71.74%, which indicates a significant increase from 60.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.34% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 50.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $110.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $105.41. However, in the short run, AMN Healthcare Services Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $123.57. Second resistance stands at $127.36. The third major resistance level sits at $132.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $114.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $109.48. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $105.69.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE: AMN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.12 billion has total of 43,273K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,984 M in contrast with the sum of 327,390 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,427 M and last quarter income was 123,800 K.