Arcimoto Inc. (FUV) 20 Days SMA touches -24.02%: The odds favor the bear

Arcimoto Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) on November 07, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.6527, plunging -8.01% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.6527 and dropped to $0.5714 before settling in for the closing price of $0.64. Within the past 52 weeks, FUV’s price has moved between $0.61 and $13.26.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -104.40%. With a float of $38.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $39.57 million.

The firm has a total of 289 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -290.97, operating margin of -1021.78, and the pretax margin is -1151.28.

Arcimoto Inc. (FUV) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Recreational Vehicles industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Arcimoto Inc. is 17.00%, while institutional ownership is 18.30%.

Arcimoto Inc. (FUV) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.3) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -1084.39 while generating a return on equity of -93.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -104.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Arcimoto Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) Trading Performance Indicators

Arcimoto Inc. (FUV) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.70, a number that is poised to hit -0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arcimoto Inc. (FUV)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Arcimoto Inc., FUV], we can find that recorded value of 1.03 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.89 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Arcimoto Inc.’s (FUV) raw stochastic average was set at 0.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.98% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 79.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3140, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.6404. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.6380. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.6860. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7193. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5567, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5234. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4754.

Arcimoto Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 28.26 million based on 46,086K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,390 K and income totals -47,560 K. The company made 1,500 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -17,400 K in sales during its previous quarter.