ASAN (Asana Inc.) dropped -1.98 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

November 07, 2022, Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) trading session started at the price of $17.43, that was -1.98% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.5702 and dropped to $16.45 before settling in for the closing price of $17.21. A 52-week range for ASAN has been $16.19 – $145.79.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -24.70%. With a float of $54.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $191.35 million.

The firm has a total of 1666 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +89.72, operating margin of -70.07, and the pretax margin is -75.34.

Asana Inc. (ASAN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Asana Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Asana Inc. is 41.60%, while institutional ownership is 52.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 22, was worth 6,942. In this transaction GC, Corporate Secretary of this company sold 303 shares at a rate of $22.91, taking the stock ownership to the 168,304 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 21, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 4,754 for $23.60, making the entire transaction worth $112,204. This insider now owns 612,106 shares in total.

Asana Inc. (ASAN) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 4/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.3 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.36) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -76.19 while generating a return on equity of -301.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -24.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Asana Inc. (ASAN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.97, a number that is poised to hit -0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.98 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Asana Inc. (ASAN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Asana Inc., ASAN], we can find that recorded value of 2.97 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 4.37 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.81.

During the past 100 days, Asana Inc.’s (ASAN) raw stochastic average was set at 5.11%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 76.72% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 96.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.27. Now, the first resistance to watch is $17.48. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $18.08. The third major resistance level sits at $18.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.84. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $15.24.

Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) Key Stats

There are 191,761K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.26 billion. As of now, sales total 378,440 K while income totals -288,340 K. Its latest quarter income was 134,900 K while its last quarter net income were -112,970 K.