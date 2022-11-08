AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB) is expecting -23.00% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

November 07, 2022, AvalonBay Communities Inc. (NYSE: AVB) trading session started at the price of $164.45, that was -3.15% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $167.28 and dropped to $160.70 before settling in for the closing price of $167.29. A 52-week range for AVB has been $160.62 – $259.05.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 2.30%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 22.00%. With a float of $139.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $139.63 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2927 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.90, operating margin of +25.58, and the pretax margin is +43.28.

AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward AvalonBay Communities Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of AvalonBay Communities Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 94.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 23, was worth 59,134. In this transaction EVP-General Counsel of this company sold 245 shares at a rate of $240.94, taking the stock ownership to the 17,932 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 17, when Company’s Executive Vice President sold 5,000 for $243.79, making the entire transaction worth $1,218,966. This insider now owns 45,990 shares in total.

AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.92) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +42.94 while generating a return on equity of 9.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 22.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -9.83% during the next five years compared to -0.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

AvalonBay Communities Inc. (NYSE: AVB) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.27. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 60.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.81, a number that is poised to hit 1.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB)

Looking closely at AvalonBay Communities Inc. (NYSE: AVB), its last 5-days average volume was 1.15 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.75 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.54.

During the past 100 days, AvalonBay Communities Inc.’s (AVB) raw stochastic average was set at 2.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.02% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 27.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $186.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $212.70. However, in the short run, AvalonBay Communities Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $165.97. Second resistance stands at $169.91. The third major resistance level sits at $172.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $159.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $156.75. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $152.81.

AvalonBay Communities Inc. (NYSE: AVB) Key Stats

There are 139,831K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 22.63 billion. As of now, sales total 2,295 M while income totals 1,004 M. Its latest quarter income was 644,560 K while its last quarter net income were 138,690 K.