AVIR (Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc.) dropped -2.81 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

A new trading day began on November 07, 2022, with Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AVIR) stock priced at $6.09, down -2.81% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.21 and dropped to $5.75 before settling in for the closing price of $6.04. AVIR’s price has ranged from $5.04 to $11.72 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -235.80%. With a float of $75.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $83.26 million.

The firm has a total of 63 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +99.99, operating margin of +39.38, and the pretax margin is +39.44.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVIR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.11%, while institutional ownership is 70.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 20, was worth 102,796. In this transaction Director of this company bought 12,000 shares at a rate of $8.57, taking the stock ownership to the 23,295 shares.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVIR) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.51 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +34.49 while generating a return on equity of 19.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.56 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -235.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AVIR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 27.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.11, a number that is poised to hit -0.44 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVIR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc., AVIR], we can find that recorded value of 0.62 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.72 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (AVIR) raw stochastic average was set at 17.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 63.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.15% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 44.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.87. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.14. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.40. The third major resistance level sits at $6.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.48. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.22.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AVIR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 483.92 million, the company has a total of 83,259K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 351,370 K while annual income is 121,190 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -31,335 K.