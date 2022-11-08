Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) average volume reaches $44.22M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on November 07, 2022, with Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) stock priced at $4.01, down -0.75% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.03 and dropped to $3.73 before settling in for the closing price of $3.98. BBBY’s price has ranged from $3.87 to $30.06 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -8.40% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -269.00%. With a float of $78.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $79.71 million.

The firm has a total of 32000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.31, operating margin of -1.57, and the pretax margin is -6.01.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is 4.10%, while institutional ownership is 81.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 17, was worth 374,375. In this transaction EVP, CFO of this company sold 12,500 shares at a rate of $29.95, taking the stock ownership to the 255,396 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 16, when Company’s EVP, CFO sold 42,513 for $24.22, making the entire transaction worth $1,029,824. This insider now owns 267,896 shares in total.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 5/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$2.83 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -7.11 while generating a return on equity of -77.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -269.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -13.68, a number that is poised to hit -1.84 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -4.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., BBBY], we can find that recorded value of 9.54 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 19.31 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.46.

During the past 100 days, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s (BBBY) raw stochastic average was set at 0.84%, which indicates a significant decrease from 11.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 117.47% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 184.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.27. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.08. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.20. The third major resistance level sits at $4.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.60. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.48.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 360.79 million, the company has a total of 80,363K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 7,868 M while annual income is -559,620 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,437 M while its latest quarter income was -366,160 K.