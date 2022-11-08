Bunge Limited (BG) soared 3.70 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) kicked off on November 07, 2022, at the price of $99.55, up 3.70% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $103.28 and dropped to $99.55 before settling in for the closing price of $99.53. Over the past 52 weeks, BG has traded in a range of $80.41-$128.40.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Defensive sector saw sales topped by 6.70%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 79.10%. With a float of $148.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $150.56 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 22000 workers is very important to gauge.

Bunge Limited (BG) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Farm Products Industry. The insider ownership of Bunge Limited is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 89.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 02, was worth 5,135,487. In this transaction Controller, Principal Actg Off of this company sold 44,666 shares at a rate of $114.98, taking the stock ownership to the 33,654 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 12, when Company’s Co-President, Agribusiness sold 16,000 for $108.24, making the entire transaction worth $1,731,846. This insider now owns 42,950 shares in total.

Bunge Limited (BG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $3.28) by -$0.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 79.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -4.80% during the next five years compared to 22.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Bunge Limited’s (BG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.77, a number that is poised to hit 3.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bunge Limited (BG)

The latest stats from [Bunge Limited, BG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.21 million was inferior to 1.48 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.24.

During the past 100 days, Bunge Limited’s (BG) raw stochastic average was set at 94.49%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $91.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $101.17. Now, the first resistance to watch is $104.48. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $105.74. The third major resistance level sits at $108.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $100.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $98.28. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $97.02.

Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 15.29 billion has total of 149,800K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 59,152 M in contrast with the sum of 2,078 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 16,759 M and last quarter income was 380,000 K.