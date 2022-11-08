Cameco Corporation (CCJ) last year’s performance of -11.67% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) kicked off on November 07, 2022, at the price of $23.26, up 4.56% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.007 and dropped to $22.97 before settling in for the closing price of $22.80. Over the past 52 weeks, CCJ has traded in a range of $18.03-$32.49.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was -9.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -92.10%. With a float of $431.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $432.50 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2095 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -1.29, operating margin of -10.42, and the pretax margin is -11.67.

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Uranium Industry. The insider ownership of Cameco Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 70.10%.

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.01) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of -6.95 while generating a return on equity of -2.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -92.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Cameco Corporation’s (CCJ) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.81. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 101.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.21, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cameco Corporation (CCJ)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 7.47 million, its volume of 5.48 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.26.

During the past 100 days, Cameco Corporation’s (CCJ) raw stochastic average was set at 31.96%, which indicates a significant decrease from 41.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 58.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $26.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.85. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $24.24 in the near term. At $24.64, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $25.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.57. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $22.17.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 10.37 billion has total of 432,500K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,177 M in contrast with the sum of -81,850 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 297,790 K and last quarter income was -14,960 K.