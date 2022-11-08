Can Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s (CLNE) hike of 1.64% in a week be considered a lucky break?

On November 07, 2022, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) opened at $6.84, higher 1.19% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.89 and dropped to $6.6001 before settling in for the closing price of $6.74. Price fluctuations for CLNE have ranged from $4.02 to $9.40 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Energy sector has dropped its sales by -8.70% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -789.10% at the time writing. With a float of $175.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $222.43 million.

In an organization with 482 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -0.64, operating margin of -35.33, and the pretax margin is -36.29.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 46.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12, was worth 102,365. In this transaction CEO and President of this company bought 25,000 shares at a rate of $4.09, taking the stock ownership to the 1,551,374 shares.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.01) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -35.94 while generating a return on equity of -14.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -789.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to -33.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.23. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 54.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.20, a number that is poised to hit 0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.39 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.43 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.42.

During the past 100 days, Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s (CLNE) raw stochastic average was set at 58.51%, which indicates a significant increase from 56.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.10% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 75.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.26. However, in the short run, Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.94. Second resistance stands at $7.06. The third major resistance level sits at $7.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.48. The third support level lies at $6.36 if the price breaches the second support level.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) Key Stats

There are currently 222,778K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.52 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 255,650 K according to its annual income of -93,150 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 97,220 K and its income totaled -13,240 K.