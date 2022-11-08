Can Logitech International S.A.’s (LOGI) hike of 7.66% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ: LOGI) on November 07, 2022, started off the session at the price of $52.71, soaring 4.35% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $53.55 and dropped to $52.27 before settling in for the closing price of $51.21. Within the past 52 weeks, LOGI’s price has moved between $41.81 and $87.57.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 19.80%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -31.40%. With a float of $160.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $163.19 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 8200 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.23, operating margin of +14.09, and the pretax margin is +14.15.

Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Computer Hardware industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Logitech International S.A. is 6.70%, while institutional ownership is 32.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 01, was worth 613,600. In this transaction Director of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $61.36, taking the stock ownership to the 12,511 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 21, when Company’s General Counsel sold 1,320 for $74.24, making the entire transaction worth $97,997. This insider now owns 18,709 shares in total.

Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) Latest Financial update

As on 6/29/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.88) by $0.34. This company achieved a net margin of +11.76 while generating a return on equity of 27.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -31.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.27% during the next five years compared to 24.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ: LOGI) Trading Performance Indicators

Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.78. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 21.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.98, a number that is poised to hit 1.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.91 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Logitech International S.A. (LOGI)

The latest stats from [Logitech International S.A., LOGI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.56 million was inferior to 0.9 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.92.

During the past 100 days, Logitech International S.A.’s (LOGI) raw stochastic average was set at 65.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.54% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 42.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $47.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $60.32. Now, the first resistance to watch is $53.90. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $54.37. The third major resistance level sits at $55.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $52.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $51.81. The third support level lies at $51.34 if the price breaches the second support level.

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ: LOGI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 9.22 billion based on 163,631K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 5,481 M and income totals 644,510 K. The company made 1,149 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 82,090 K in sales during its previous quarter.