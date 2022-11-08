Can Ovintiv Inc.’s (OVV) hike of 6.52% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) kicked off on November 04, 2022, at the price of $53.35, up 4.42% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $54.50 and dropped to $52.105 before settling in for the closing price of $51.15. Over the past 52 weeks, OVV has traded in a range of $29.52-$63.30.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales topped by 22.10%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 122.60%. With a float of $248.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $257.20 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1713 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +4.37, operating margin of -4.19, and the pretax margin is -102.69.

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of Ovintiv Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 80.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 07, was worth 1,144,244. In this transaction Director of this company sold 19,231 shares at a rate of $59.50, taking the stock ownership to the 116,269 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 01, when Company’s Director sold 550 for $58.28, making the entire transaction worth $32,052. This insider now owns 27,003 shares in total.

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $2.41) by -$0.24. This company achieved a net margin of -109.27 while generating a return on equity of -88.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 122.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 52.54% during the next five years compared to 24.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Ovintiv Inc.’s (OVV) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.21. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.20, a number that is poised to hit 1.97 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 15.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ovintiv Inc. (OVV)

The latest stats from [Ovintiv Inc., OVV] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.12 million was inferior to 4.32 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.65.

During the past 100 days, Ovintiv Inc.’s (OVV) raw stochastic average was set at 81.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $50.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $48.60. Now, the first resistance to watch is $54.57. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $55.73. The third major resistance level sits at $56.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $52.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $50.94. The third support level lies at $49.78 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 13.15 billion has total of 249,220K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 8,658 M in contrast with the sum of 1,416 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,736 M and last quarter income was 1,357 M.